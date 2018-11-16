Jared Leto has shaved his beard in preparation for filming for 'Morbius'.

The 'Suicide Squad' star is set to star as the titular villain in the 'Spider-Man' and 'Venom' spin-off, and on Thursday (15.11.18) he took to Twitter to share a video of himself removing his facial hair whilst promoting the forthcoming movie.

Alongside the clip posted on Twitter, the 30 Seconds to Mars frontman wrote: ''And so it begins...#MORBIUS (sic)''

The teaser for the 46-year-old actor's turn as the anti-hero comes after the producers teased it will start shooting ''early next year''.

Matt Tolmach and Avi Arad confirmed production is set to begin in February.

Asked what their next project will be, Matt confirmed: '''Morbius' is the next one...

''The plan is early part of next year. We're still working on it.''

Avi added: ''More or less, February?''

The duo are delighted to have Jared on board for the film because, just like Tom Hardy in 'Venom', he's passionate about the character but can be tricky to fit in new projects.

Avi said: ''This is the great thing for us now, that an actor like him, and an actor like Tom wanted to have their own character. But the character they love.

''Both of them, very hard to get them to do a movie. You actually cannot get them. We went in, we sat with them, and everybody told us, 'Oh, ba, ba, ba, ba, ba.' Nothing. That's what he wanted to do. Tom. And Jared, too.

''We went to this place with them, and he just...good actors want to be different than what they are.''

Morbius the Living Vampire first appeared in the comic book series 'The Amazing Spider-Man' as an antagonist in 1971.

The character started off life as a scientist but his life was turned upside down when he attempted to cure himself of a blood disease with disastrous results, leaving him with vampire fangs and a thirst for blood.

Morbius landed his own series, 'Morbius, the Living Vampire', in 1992 until 1995.

The new movie is yet to have a release date pencilled in.