Jared Leto has learned a lot from the late Chester Bennington.

The Thirty Seconds to Mars star was devastated to hear about the death of the Linkin' Park frontman - who committed suicide on Thursday (20.07.17) - and praised the singer for being so intelligent and kind.

He wrote in a statement: ''When I think of Chester, I remember his smile. His laughter, intelligence, kindness and heart. The absolutely unforgettable voice that was at once - delicate, ferocious and always full of emotion.

''Witnessing his life taught me a lot. Especially about commitment, about kindness, about hard work, about the pursuit and achievement of dreams, and mostly about love.

''I know that both his family and his band were a massive source of inspiration and pride for him. It was clear to me that he was deeply grateful for both the people that surrounded him and the life that he had. My heart goes out to his family, friends, band, and fans. A tragic loss of an absolutely legend. We will miss you.''

It comes after it was revealed Chester wrote a heartbreaking letter to Chris Cornell shortly after his death in which he said he ''couldn't imagine'' a world without the singer.

Chester wrote: ''Dear Chris, I dreamt about the Beatles last night. I woke up with Rocky Raccoon playing in my head and a concerned look my wife's face. She told me my friend had just passed away. Thoughts of you flooded my mind and I wept ...

''I can't imagine a world without you in it. I pray you find peace in the next life. I send my love to your wife and children, friends and family. Thank you for allowing me to be part of your life.''