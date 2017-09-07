Jared Leto and his 30 Seconds to Mars bandmate Tomo Milicevic were among the stars who attended the 'Destiny 2' launch in London.
Jared Leto and Anthony Joshua were among the stars at the 'Destiny 2' launch.
The 'Suicide Squad' actor and the professional boxer headed to London's Mondrian hotel to get to grips with the hotly-anticipated game ahead of its release today (06.09.17).
Jared attended the event with his 30 Seconds to Mars bandmate Tomo Miličević, who is a big fan of the original 'Destiny' game.
World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony warmed up for his next fight - which will see him go up against Kubrat Pulev - by having a go at the game.
In his latest clash, he stepped out of the ring to take on Tottenham Hotspur and England footballer Eric Dier and rapper Lady Leshurr on 'Destiny 2', playing as his preferred Titan class.
'Destiny 2' is available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but PC gamers shouldn't get their hopes up about the title landing on a desktop anytime soon.
David ''Deej'' Dague, the video games developer's community manager, recently admitted there were ''no plans'' to drop the game on PC.
He tweeted: ''We're with Blizzard. No plans to release Destiny 2 on PC anywhere else. Pass it on. (sic)''
It came after Destiny's microtransaction currency Silver was made available on gaming store Steam ''in error''.
Explaining the issue, he tweeted: ''Destiny transactions on Steam were made available in error. All purchases will be refunded manually by Valve. Sorry for the confusion! (sic)''
Here are all the performances from the comeback series of 'Twin Peaks'.
He's embarking on his first ever solo arena tour.
The singer has donated half a million to relief efforts.
Pratchett died aged 66 in March 2015.
Officer K (Ryan Gosling) is an LAPD law enforcer and a new Blade Runner whose...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
In telling this remarkable true story, director Jean-Marc Vallee (The Young Victoria) and his gifted...
If it's one thing you learn about loving old movies, it's that sooner or later...
A very unique and brutal subculture exists in America these days. It's a strange...