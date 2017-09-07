Jared Leto and Anthony Joshua were among the stars at the 'Destiny 2' launch.

The 'Suicide Squad' actor and the professional boxer headed to London's Mondrian hotel to get to grips with the hotly-anticipated game ahead of its release today (06.09.17).

Jared attended the event with his 30 Seconds to Mars bandmate Tomo Miličević, who is a big fan of the original 'Destiny' game.

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony warmed up for his next fight - which will see him go up against Kubrat Pulev - by having a go at the game.

In his latest clash, he stepped out of the ring to take on Tottenham Hotspur and England footballer Eric Dier and rapper Lady Leshurr on 'Destiny 2', playing as his preferred Titan class.

'Destiny 2' is available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but PC gamers shouldn't get their hopes up about the title landing on a desktop anytime soon.

David ''Deej'' Dague, the video games developer's community manager, recently admitted there were ''no plans'' to drop the game on PC.

He tweeted: ''We're with Blizzard. No plans to release Destiny 2 on PC anywhere else. Pass it on. (sic)''

It came after Destiny's microtransaction currency Silver was made available on gaming store Steam ''in error''.

Explaining the issue, he tweeted: ''Destiny transactions on Steam were made available in error. All purchases will be refunded manually by Valve. Sorry for the confusion! (sic)''