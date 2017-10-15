Jared Leto thinks Gavin O'Connor is the ''perfect director'' for 'Suicide Squad 2'.

The 52-year-old filmmaker - whose credits include 'The Accountant' and 'Jane Got a Gun' - recently stepped up to the job of helming the DC Extended Universe sequel after Jaume Collet-Serra pulled out.

And the movie's star Jared - who plays Batman's nemesis The Joker - couldn't be happier with the studio's choice.

Speaking to Collider.com, the 45-year-old actor and musician said: ''I think Gavin is incredibly talented, he seems to be the perfect director for Suicide Squad 2. I think he's a really gifted filmmaker and I really love his work.''

Gavin's role was announced last month, after 'Shallows' director Collet-Serra - who had been the frontrunner to take the job - reportedly called it quits to work on 'Jungle Cruise' for Disney, which stars Dwayne Johnson.

Warner Bros. Studios had been on the hunt for a director after David Ayer - who helmed the first movie - pulled out to focus on 'Gotham City Sirens'.

Mel Gibson was previously linked with the vacant director's chair, but was adamant it was all just speculation.

He said: ''I don't know. I just met some guys about story points. It's not a done deal or anything, but it's just fun to shoot the pool, you know, when it comes to stories. I love doing it. And if we can elevate any type of concept, it's good. We'll see.''

Other filmmakers in the running to helm the sequel included Jonathan Levine, Daniel Espinosa and Ruben Fleischer, who has since taken over directing 'Venom' for Sony Pictures.

'Suicide Squad 2' reportedly won't begin filming until late 2018, but when production does start, it is expected to star returning cast members Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Will Smith as Deadshot, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang.