Jared Leto ''almost died'' while rock climbing in California.

The 45-year-old heartthrob has revealed he nearly tumbled over the edge of Taft Point at Yosemite National Park - and the near-death experience made Jared think deeply about the importance of survival.

He said: ''I almost died recently. I've been close a few times in my life. There was a moment in Yosemite where I was hanging off Taft Point, which is about 3,000 feet, overlooking the valley ... I remember having a very direct conversation with myself.' About what? 'About the inefficiency of losing my mind. About how important it is for survival, it was to stay as calm as I could.''

Despite almost dying, Jared hasn't given up on his passion for the dangerous sport, because it's taught him so much.

He said: ''The act of climbing itself is really a deep, introspective conversation with yourself about your limitations and your ability. There's a lot of success and failure involved. And you learn a ton. I'm enamoured with it.''

Meanwhile, Jared has revealed he isn't currently planning to have any children as he's so consumed with his different work projects.

The dark-haired hunk explained: ''I think it's really important to be present if you have children. I have a lot of ... things to take care of.''

The 'Up in the Air' hitmaker also said that although he doesn't hang out with a huge number of people, he considers Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio to be one of his closest friends.

He told the latest issue of ES magazine: ''I don't have many friends so I do enjoy spending time with the few that I have.

''Leo is really funny. I've known him for a very long time. But he's usually busy. There are people I'm really enamoured with but it's hard to find time to spend with them.''