Musician and actor Jared Leto has revealed he almost lost his life rock climbing at 3,000 feet in California.
Jared Leto ''almost died'' while rock climbing in California.
The 45-year-old heartthrob has revealed he nearly tumbled over the edge of Taft Point at Yosemite National Park - and the near-death experience made Jared think deeply about the importance of survival.
He said: ''I almost died recently. I've been close a few times in my life. There was a moment in Yosemite where I was hanging off Taft Point, which is about 3,000 feet, overlooking the valley ... I remember having a very direct conversation with myself.' About what? 'About the inefficiency of losing my mind. About how important it is for survival, it was to stay as calm as I could.''
Despite almost dying, Jared hasn't given up on his passion for the dangerous sport, because it's taught him so much.
He said: ''The act of climbing itself is really a deep, introspective conversation with yourself about your limitations and your ability. There's a lot of success and failure involved. And you learn a ton. I'm enamoured with it.''
Meanwhile, Jared has revealed he isn't currently planning to have any children as he's so consumed with his different work projects.
The dark-haired hunk explained: ''I think it's really important to be present if you have children. I have a lot of ... things to take care of.''
The 'Up in the Air' hitmaker also said that although he doesn't hang out with a huge number of people, he considers Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio to be one of his closest friends.
He told the latest issue of ES magazine: ''I don't have many friends so I do enjoy spending time with the few that I have.
''Leo is really funny. I've known him for a very long time. But he's usually busy. There are people I'm really enamoured with but it's hard to find time to spend with them.''
Officer K (Ryan Gosling) is an LAPD law enforcer and a new Blade Runner whose...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
In telling this remarkable true story, director Jean-Marc Vallee (The Young Victoria) and his gifted...
What would you do if you were given just 30 days to live? For Ron...
If it's one thing you learn about loving old movies, it's that sooner or later...
A very unique and brutal subculture exists in America these days. It's a strange...