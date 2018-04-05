Jared Leto thinks making music is more ''personal'' than being an actor.

The 46-year-old star has enjoyed success in both industries, but Jared - who appears alongside his brother Shannon Leto and Tomo Milicevic in his band Thirty Seconds to Mars - thinks he'll find it easier to quit the movie business than to cease performing on the stage.

Asked whether he could ever see himself retiring from acting or music, Jared said: ''I think at some point I could walk away. It'd be much easier to walk away from film than music.

''Music is very personal - my brother and I have shared this journey and this dream for almost our entire lives. We're playing the biggest and most ambitious tour of our lives.

''On stage last night, in front of 15,000 people, I remember looking over at my brother just in awe of the experience. It's an absolute dream.''

Meanwhile, Jared claimed that rock music finds itself in the midst of a ''metamorphosis''.

Speaking to USA Today, Jared explained: ''Rock has always been an attitude, and it doesn't have to mean drums, bass and guitar. I think there's probably more rock in a lot of hip-hop than you'll find in (most) bands.

''Rock 'n' roll isn't dead, but there's a metamorphosis happening. We're selling more tickets than we've ever sold in our lives, and there seems to be an energy for what we're doing that we're really grateful for.

''Obviously, rock doesn't hold the position that it once did, but that's OK. It doesn't have to.''