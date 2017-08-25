Jared Leto is ''proud'' to be part of the DC Extended Universe.

The 45-year-old actor starred as Batman's main nemesis The Joker in supervillain blockbuster 'Suicide Squad' and now he is set to reprise the role in a standalone movie and slammed rumours he wasn't doing the film.

Speaking on Australian radio show 'Kyle and Jackie O', Leto - who was reported to stay in character as The Joker on the 'Suicide Squad' set - said: ''No, no, no, no, there's so much hype and so much bulls**t around that, I think it's just a fun thing to talk about. Even when 'Suicide Squad' came out, there was so much misrepresentation about what went down, about the method acting c**p. It's just, you know, 90 per cent of it was not even true. It just takes on a life of its own.''

In 'Suicide Squad' fans were introduced to The Joker's love interest Harley Quinn - played by Margot Robbie - and the actress is also on board to star in the standalone movie based around the psychotic villain.

Leto added about his co-star: ''It was an incredible experience! Everybody was amazing. Margot Robbie, one of the nicest people, one of the best actresses I've ever worked with. I really loved working with her. I thought the scenes, and what we did together was some of the most fun I've ever had on a set before. ''Everything's great in that world, and I'm really proud to be a part of it.''

Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, who wrote and helmed 2011's 'Crazy, Stupid, Love' - and also worked as directors and executive producers on NBC's hit drama 'This Is Us' - are reportedly in ''final negotiations'' to helm the as-yet untitled DCEU movie.

Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment were believed to be in the early stages of putting the 'Batman' spin-off together, and it will be the first movie under a new banner which is yet to have been given a name.

While plot details are yet to be revealed, it is thought the movie could focus around The Joker's origin story.