Hollywood actor and musician Jared Leto insists he is ''proud'' to star as The Joker in the DC Extended Universe and is looking forward to doing more with the character.
Jared Leto is ''proud'' to be part of the DC Extended Universe.
The 45-year-old actor starred as Batman's main nemesis The Joker in supervillain blockbuster 'Suicide Squad' and now he is set to reprise the role in a standalone movie and slammed rumours he wasn't doing the film.
Speaking on Australian radio show 'Kyle and Jackie O', Leto - who was reported to stay in character as The Joker on the 'Suicide Squad' set - said: ''No, no, no, no, there's so much hype and so much bulls**t around that, I think it's just a fun thing to talk about. Even when 'Suicide Squad' came out, there was so much misrepresentation about what went down, about the method acting c**p. It's just, you know, 90 per cent of it was not even true. It just takes on a life of its own.''
In 'Suicide Squad' fans were introduced to The Joker's love interest Harley Quinn - played by Margot Robbie - and the actress is also on board to star in the standalone movie based around the psychotic villain.
Leto added about his co-star: ''It was an incredible experience! Everybody was amazing. Margot Robbie, one of the nicest people, one of the best actresses I've ever worked with. I really loved working with her. I thought the scenes, and what we did together was some of the most fun I've ever had on a set before. ''Everything's great in that world, and I'm really proud to be a part of it.''
Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, who wrote and helmed 2011's 'Crazy, Stupid, Love' - and also worked as directors and executive producers on NBC's hit drama 'This Is Us' - are reportedly in ''final negotiations'' to helm the as-yet untitled DCEU movie.
Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment were believed to be in the early stages of putting the 'Batman' spin-off together, and it will be the first movie under a new banner which is yet to have been given a name.
While plot details are yet to be revealed, it is thought the movie could focus around The Joker's origin story.
