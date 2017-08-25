Jared Leto would much rather be working on his next project than partying and hanging out with his friends.
Jared Leto prefers to work than ''play''.
The 'Suicide Squad' star has admitted he would much rather be writing a song or working on a movie than partying and meeting up with friends.
Speaking to E!, he said: ''I actually don't have a personal life, but I love my work. I'd rather work on a piece of content or do something that I'm excited about than a lot of other things.''
The 45-year-old rocker's reasons for staying at home could be due to the fact he does not deal well with conflict.
The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman recently said he prefers to make friends rather than enemies but admitted that once he falls out with someone there is no going back.
He said: ''I like making friends better than enemies. I don't deal well with conflict, when I fight I fight to the death. I like to just be friends, that works for me.''
Jared also revealed that he likes to spend time alone at home, unless he is touring with his band.
He said: ''I stay in my own world, I work like a maniac, and I don't really leave the house much, except to go on tour.''
And he has no time for social media, explaining: ''I don't like to get all caught up in the bulls**t, the rif-raff and the social media bull c**p.''
The 'Walk on Water' hitmaker has very few friends and said previously that Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio is one of his closest pals.
He said: ''I don't have many friends so I do enjoy spending time with the few that I have.
''Leo is really funny. I've known him for a very long time. But he's usually busy. There are people I'm really enamoured with but it's hard to find time to spend with them.''
