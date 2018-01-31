Jared Leto has hinted 30 Seconds to Mars' next record could be ''their last album'' for a while.

The 'Suicide Squad' actor admits the band leave big gaps between records, and says fans might have to wait a long time before they put out a follow-up to their forthcoming fifth studio album.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, Leto said: ''We're really slow at putting albums out.

''I don't mean we're never putting music out again but this may be the last album at least for a while, until I feel I need a collection of songs to say something.''

The 46-year-old hunk recently teased the new album - their first since 2013's 'Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams' - is on the way, and they have a new single dropping ''soon''.

Leto shared a photograph of his bandmates in their spacious studio on his Instagram Story recently, with the caption: ''The longer you work on a song the longer it takes to finish

''New album coming sooooooon! (sic)''

He also posted two black and white photos of himself, and wrote: ''Swipe to the see the frontal having a good Saturday? Almost done with the next single (sic)''

The US band's last release was the single 'Walk On Water'.

Leto previously revealed the record will be ''surprising'' as it is very futuristic.

He said: ''The album is, I think, going to be very surprising to people. There's quite a lot of different musical styles on the album, it's a very modern album and a break from the past

- we are incredibly excited about it. It has a lot of energy and we've spent years working on it, exploring new ideas.''

And the model admitted that they have ''shattered expectations'' by breaking a few rules.