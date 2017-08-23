Acclaimed musician and actor Jared Leto has revealed he thinks it'd be ''fantastic'' to have children.
The 45-year-old star is currently single, but has admitted he would like to settle down in the coming years and is even open to the prospect of becoming a father.
He shared: ''It would be fantastic to have kids.
''You never know. You may get the knock on the door that says, 'Hey Jared, surprise! Guess what?' and that could be fun too.''
Jared has achieved worldwide fame thanks to his appearances in Hollywood movies, such as 'Dallas Buyers Club' and 'Suicide Squad', as well as his work with the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars.
But he has warned any would-be suitors to play it cool with him.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he explained: ''Some people climb the fence to your house and are sleeping in your bed and you have to have them removed by security.
''That's a little less nice. I appreciate the love.''
Jared also opened up about the band's new music, revealing the theme of their new song 'Walk on Water'.
He said: '''Walk on Water' is a song about change.
''It's a song about freedom, it's an optimistic song. It's a hopeful song, it's a song that speaks to the times that we're living in.''
However, Jared revealed he has made a conscious decision to avoid online feedback of the track.
He quipped: ''That's a good way to end up in the hospital. That's right next to googling yourself.''
Meanwhile, Jared previously admitted he never expected the group - who released their self-titled debut LP 14 years ago - to still be going strong, but he is very excited about their new record.
He said: ''We are working on our fifth album now, which is incredible. We never thought we would get this far.''
