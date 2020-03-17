Jared Leto only just learned about the coronavirus pandemic - because he was on a desert ''totally isolated'' for 12 days.

The 'Suicide Squad' actor took to Twitter to share his shock at finding out that the world had ''changed forever'' since the last time he was home, and signed off his message by ''sending positive energy to all''.

He wrote: ''Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc.

''We had no idea what was happening outside the facility. ''Walked out yesterday into a very different world.

''One that's been changed forever.

''Mind blowing - to say the least. I'm getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what's going on.''

He added: ''Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe.''

The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman's check in with his fans comes after he recently shared a near-death experience he had whilst rock climbing.

The 48-year-old actor had a close call while climbing with 'Free Solo' climber Alex Honnold in Nevada, when his rope got cut by a rock.

Jared shared a picture of the rope on Twitter and wrote: ''Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died. Took a pretty good fall climbing with @AlexHonnold at Red Rock. Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air. I remember looking down at the ground below.

''It was a strange moment - less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy. The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat. Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night...''

This was not Jared's first dangerous experience while rock climbing; in 2017 he revealed he nearly tumbled over the edge of Taft Point at Yosemite National.

He said: ''I almost died recently. I've been close a few times in my life. There was a moment in Yosemite where I was hanging off Taft Point, which is about 3,000 feet, overlooking the valley ... I remember having a very direct conversation with myself.' About what? 'About the inefficiency of losing my mind. About how important it is for survival, it was to stay as calm as I could.''

Despite almost dying, Jared said he would not give up on the dangerous sport, because it's taught him so much.

He said: ''The act of climbing itself is really a deep, introspective conversation with yourself about your limitations and your ability. There's a lot of success and failure involved. And you learn a ton.''