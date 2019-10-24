Jared Leto has donated $10,000 to families in need.

The 46-year-old musician and actor is taking part in the ''Good Thing Challenge'' after his friend and fellow musician Zedd nominated him for the task, which sees people complete good deeds for those in need.

For his part of the challenge, Jared donated $5,000 each to two GoFundMe pages for families in need of support, and shared the news on Twitter, where he also nominated Cara Delevingne, Dan Reynolds, and Drew Taggart for the challenge.

Jared donated $5,000 to a boy named Zaid who survived severe burns when his bed accidentally caught fire, and is now raising the money needed to fund his expensive surgeries and reconstructive procedures.

The other $5,000 went to young boys Griffin and Watson, who were hit by a car and now need money to fund their recovery.

In a series of tweets, Jared wrote: ''My good friend

@Zedd nominated me for the #goodthingchallenge. I nominate @Caradelevingne, @DanReynolds & @drewtaggart to do something good, no matter how big or small. For my good thing I donated to these people:

''Zaid survived severed burns as a two year old when his bed accidentally caught fire. The funds will be used for functional surgeries and potential reconstructive procedures. Find his @gofundme here: https://gofundme.com/f/zaidsbsk

''Griffin (3) and Watson (18 months) were in a stroller when a car hit them. Watson suffered a broken neck, broken pelvis, and lacerated liver. Griffin suffered a full break skull fracture, broken clavicle, and abrasions. Their @gofundme: https://gofundme.com/f/help-griffin-3-and-watson-18-months-get-better (sic)''

The 'Suicide Squad' star then urged his followers to get involved with the challenge, and do something good.

He added: ''I encourage everyone to do the #goodthingchallenge. Remember the smallest gesture can make a big impact...even if it's just a hello and a smile. (sic)''