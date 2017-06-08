Jared Leto jumped at the chance of starring in 'Blade Runner 2049' and was instantly hooked by the title as well as the script, and he believes the production is his career highlight.
The 45-year-old actor has been cast as Neander Wallace in the upcoming action film alongside Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, and the dark-haired hunk has admitted the instant the title was put forward to him he was hooked, and on reading the script he ''fell in love'' with his character.
Speaking to ES Magazine about his latest venture, he said: ''I play a character called Neander Wallace -- to be honest they had me at the name.
''I read the script and fell in love with the character. But I don't think I'm allowed to talk about it -- I may have already got in trouble for telling you the name.''
The 'My So-Called Life' star has credited the follow-up movie in the popular science fiction franchise as being ''one of the highlights'' of his career.
He said: ''I can tell you that the experience of making it was one of the highlights of my film career.
''Throughout my life I've always gone back to that film. There was something in it that really touched me and taught me a lot about cinema. There's a level of craftsmanship and beauty that's unparalleled.''
The 'Suicide Squad' star played the role of the Joker in the DC Comics film and in preparation for his role he would send used condoms and animals to his cast, but the star doesn't plan on method acting for ''every role''.
He said: ''I don't think I need to do it [method acting] for every role. I mean if I was in 'Baywatch II', I don't think I'd need to do it. That would be so much fun, to be in a movie as fun as that. But everyone's got to do what works for them. Some people can be eating chicken nuggets with a stripper on their lap and then jump right into it.''
However, Leto believes the technique has helped him to do a ''better job'' in a film when he is more committed to getting into the character.
He explained: ''I've always just done what I have to do in order to do a good job -- and I feel I do a better job when I give a bigger commitment.''
