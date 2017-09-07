Jared Leto is ''confused'' about Warner Bros. plans for The Joker.

The 45-year-old musician and actor starred as Batman's arch nemesis in 'Suicide Squad' and is to reprise the role in the upcoming sequel as well as in a spin-off movie with Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) - both to be produced by the entertainment firm.

However, the studio has also revealed that Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese will produce an origins story based around the villain with 'The Hangover' director Todd Phillips holding the reins - and Leto will not be starring in it.

Speaking to Demand Entertainment, Leto confessed: ''I'm a little confused too.

''I love The Joker. He's a great character and really fun character to play. But it's a big universe and when you play The Joker, there's no ownership there.

''You have the honour of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off. There are other films that are in development and I'm excited to see what comes from them.''

The Joker has been the most represented Batman villain on the big screen.

Jack Nicholson portrayed the Clown Prince of Crime in the 1989 film 'Batman' helmed by Tim Burton - earning himself a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, whilst the late great Heath Ledger took on the villain in the 2008 film 'The Dark Knight', a performance which won him a posthumous Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

Recently, Leto admitted he was ''proud'' to be in the DC Extended Universe and praised his co-star Robbie and said she was ''one of the nicest people''.

Leto added about his co-star: ''It was an incredible experience! Everybody was amazing. Margot Robbie, one of the nicest people, one of the best actresses I've ever worked with. I really loved working with her. I thought the scenes, and what we did together was some of the most fun I've ever had on a set before.

''Everything's great in that world, and I'm really proud to be a part of it.''