Jared Leto blinded himself while filming 'Blade Runner 2049'.

The 45-year-old actor used a set of custom made contact lenses to impair his vision in order to get into character for the upcoming movie in which he plays Niander Wallace, a manipulative replicant manufacturer.

Director Denis Villeneuve told the Wall Street Journal: ''We all heard stories about Jared, how he transforms into the characters, but even this didn't prepare me for what was to come. He entered the room, and he could not see at all. He was walking with an assistant, very slowly. ''it was like seeing Jesus walking into a temple. Everybody became super silent, and there was a kind of sacred moment. Everyone was in awe. It was so beautiful and powerful -I was moved to tears.''

Jared added: ''I didn't dive as deep down the rabbit hole as maybe I've done before, but I stayed really focused. I'm crazy, but I'm not insane.''

Jared is known for throwing himself into the characters he plays and while filming 2016's 'Suicide Squad', he sent a number of weird gifts to his co-stars, including used condoms and anal beads.

He said previously: ''I did a lot of things to create a dynamic to create an element of surprise, a spontaneity and to really break down any kind of walls that may be there. The Joker is somebody who doesn't really respect things like personal space or boundaries.''

Co-star Margot Robbie said: ''I got so many weird things. I can't even begin to tell you the weird things I got,'' while Will Smith added: ''He went full Joker. He really set the tone. He wasn't playing with it. He was dead serious as an actor. He was going in and he was 100 per cent going into this character.''

But Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, who received ''sticky Playboy magazines'' from Jared, claimed the gross gifts, including a dead pig, helped the cast to bond.

He explained: ''That was a good gift because it had the effect of unifying us as a group because then it became us against him. We sent the messenger back with the dead pig and our own message. It got the ball rolling.''