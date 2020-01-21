Jared Harris has denied that he is playing Doctor Octopus in 'Morbius'.

The 'Chernobyl' star will feature in the Spider-Man spin-off, although his role as been kept under wraps and with fans speculating that Jared will be playing Spider-Man's iconic foe, the 58-year-old actor has denied the rumours.

Speaking to Variety at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, Jared said: ''No. I love the imagination that the fans have, it's exciting for me to think about the imagination that fans have. But yeah no, it's not.''

Jared also admitted that he can't wait to see the final trailer for the movie, which will be released this summer, stating that he is always ''impressed'' by the finished product.

He added: ''That part is always a surprise, and that's always impressive.''

Jared Leto plays the titular character Michael Morbius, a scientist suffering from a rare blood disease who ends up turning himself into a vampire after trying to cure the illness. The movie also features former 'Doctor Who' star Matt Smith and Adria Arjona.

Adria, who plays Morbius's fiancée Martine Bancroft, previously described working with the 'Suicide Squad' actor as a ''once in a lifetime experience''.

She said: ''Working with Jared Leto was a once in a lifetime experience. He takes his job so seriously. ''I really appreciate that. It made me feel really sh**ty about my process. It was really nice to have an actor who is really so prepared.''

The 27-year-old 'Triple Frontier' star also suggested that fans will enjoy the film because ''not a lot of people know'' about the character of Morbius.

Adria added: ''I think people are really gonna like it. I think it's a character not a lot of people know about and I think that's really interesting part about the new movie. We get to introduce this whole world I think people are really gonna like that!''