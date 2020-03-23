January Jones has taken to wearing a light therapy mask amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Mad Men' star took to social media to reveal how she is keeping her skin fresh during the virus outbreak.

Sharing a video of her in the mask, as she sipped on a Coors Light through a straw, she captioned it: ''Skin: 5 Marbles: -167 (sic)''

January was asked by fans what mask it was, and she revealed it was made by Deesse Pro.

The Déesse Pro LED Mask retails for £1680 and is described as an ''LED phototherapy mask''.

A post on their website reads: ''Déesse, the market leaders in LED technology have pioneered a new enhanced LED phototherapy mask for the professional market. Designed to provide superior performance, flexibility and prolonged usage within the professional spa, medispa or clinical environment the Déesse PRO uses low-level light therapy (LLLT) to expose the skin to four wavelengths of light, delivered at a safe therapeutic dose, to stimulate a natural cellular response across six Treatment modes.''

It features 770 Bulbs, which help with anti-ageing, purifying, brightening and calming.

Déesse also shared her post to their social media, writing: ''On a day where we could all do with something to make us smile, @januaryjones shows us how she does #facemaskfrday! ... We all need to find ways to enjoy staying at home right now ... a face mask and a dance sounds pretty good. Boost your collagen, and your mood. January Jones picked up her mask from @shanidarden and you can get yours online today! Click the link in our bio to purchase, and have your own solo dance party!' they concluded. (sic)''