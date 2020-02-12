January Jones' ''favourite thing to do'' is her skincare routine.

The former 'Mad Men' star - who has an eight-year-old son, Xander - claimed looking after her complexion is the only was she has ''a little control'' in her life.

She said: ''I love rituals. My skin-care regimen is my favourite thing to do. In the morning I exfoliate, then I apply a serum and a cream. At night I have different serums and products that I use, and they're all lined up in order. My skin-care routine is my only way to have a little control over my life.''

The 42-year-old actress drinks celery juice every day and has found some ''amazing'' benefits.

She told Shape magazine: ''I don't deprive myself of anything. If I want something--steak, a bagel--I'll eat it. There's no diet or strict set of rules.

''Last winter, I started drinking celery juice every day, and I've seen amazing results in my energy, digestion, and skin and how I sleep. I have that in the morning, then I take my vitamins and drink coffee.

''I don't get hungry until around 10 am, but since I usually do Lagree at 9.30, I'll make myself eat a banana beforehand so I don't get too shaky.

''Then I have a MacroBar afterward and eat lunch around 11.30--usually salad, soup, or a sandwich.''

January loves lists and being organised because they help her stay calm.

She said: ''I'm a very organised person. I feel sane and calm when I know everything is in its place. I always have a list for the day.

''When I get to check something off, it's the best thing ever. At work, when they say action, I can become someone else and be crazy and messy and erratic, and that feels amazing and therapeutic.

''But at home, the domestic aspect of my life is very important to feeling balanced. I love doing laundry.

''My hair and makeup people always joke because I'll be all made up and dressed in a gown, and then I'll take out the garbage or make a lap with the Swiffer or turn on the dishwasher.

''And they're like, 'What are you doing?' And I say, 'Well, I need all these things done. No one else is going to do it.' They said we should do a photoshoot with me in couture taking out the garbage because that embodies the two halves of me right there.''