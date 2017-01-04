January Jones likes ''dirty'' younger men.

The 39-year-old actress has been single since she became a mother to five-year-old Xander - whose father's identity she has never revealed - and she admits she thinks she has a £problem'' when it comes to the kind of guy she is attracted to.

She said: ''The moment I see someone I think is cute, I Google him and oh, he's 25, and I'm thinking, 'What's my problem?'

''My sister too. She lives in La and we both like tattoos, guitar, kinda dirty...''

And as well as worrying about the emotional connection, January is unsure of the physical benefits of dating a younger guy.

She continued: ''Is the sex great though? Do they know what they are doing? I guess you can teach them.

''But I want a manly man in flannel with a beard and an axe. But there's always something wrong. Like, he's a Republican.''

Thought the former 'Mad Men' star's friends are often keen to set her up on a date, she insists she isn't interested.

She told Red magazine: ''People want to set me up all the time and I'm like, 'No way.' If I meet someone and we go out, fine, but I'm not going to look.''

But the 'Last Man on Earth' actress is open to finding a partner, but only if they were ''amazing''.

She said: ''I'm willing to make that sacrifice for the right relationship - I just don't feel I need a partner.

''Do I want one? Maybe. But I don't feel unhappy or lonely.

''It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room.

''Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it. After I had Xander, I went on a couple of dates and I was like, 'I'd rather be at home sleeping, watching TV, or hanging out with my kid.''