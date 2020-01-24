January Jones has designed a capsule collection of intimates for fashion brand Pair of Thieves.

The 'Mad Men' star - who has eight-year-old son Xander, whose father's identity she has kept private - has joined forces with the US apparel retailer for her Cozy Collection, for those who want to feel sexy as well as comfortable, and the steamier Sleek Peak line.

A description of the Cozy line on the brand's website reads: ''Inspired by the old school long johns, then taking the cozy factor up to 11.

''This adorable cotton collection is perfect for lounging, sleeping, self-care day, finding missing puzzle pieces, or tarot readings. Good juju included.''

In a statement, January said: ''A special collection of intimates I designed with my friends at Pair of Thieves, perfectly fitting for all occasions: From crosswords to safewords and everything in Buttween. (sic)''

The 42-year-old star showed off some of the range - which costs between $20 (£15) to $35 (£27) - in a series of posts on her Instagram account.

The blonde beauty rocks a Sleek Peak black bra with a matching pair of shorts with sheer sides and a pair of fishnet socks, which cut just under the knee, in one picture.

Alongside the snap, she wrote: ''Making a reservation for 5 at 5:55p care to join me? I also designed this look for @pairofthieves avail on their website! (sic)''

In another promo clip, January can be seen transforming from a comfy ensemble into the sports-style bra and sheer pants.

She captioned the video: ''I'm bewitched. Are you?? @pairofthieves (sic)''