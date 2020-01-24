January Jones has teamed up with US apparel firm Pair of Thieves for a new intimates capsule collection.
January Jones has designed a capsule collection of intimates for fashion brand Pair of Thieves.
The 'Mad Men' star - who has eight-year-old son Xander, whose father's identity she has kept private - has joined forces with the US apparel retailer for her Cozy Collection, for those who want to feel sexy as well as comfortable, and the steamier Sleek Peak line.
A description of the Cozy line on the brand's website reads: ''Inspired by the old school long johns, then taking the cozy factor up to 11.
''This adorable cotton collection is perfect for lounging, sleeping, self-care day, finding missing puzzle pieces, or tarot readings. Good juju included.''
In a statement, January said: ''A special collection of intimates I designed with my friends at Pair of Thieves, perfectly fitting for all occasions: From crosswords to safewords and everything in Buttween. (sic)''
The 42-year-old star showed off some of the range - which costs between $20 (£15) to $35 (£27) - in a series of posts on her Instagram account.
The blonde beauty rocks a Sleek Peak black bra with a matching pair of shorts with sheer sides and a pair of fishnet socks, which cut just under the knee, in one picture.
Alongside the snap, she wrote: ''Making a reservation for 5 at 5:55p care to join me? I also designed this look for @pairofthieves avail on their website! (sic)''
In another promo clip, January can be seen transforming from a comfy ensemble into the sports-style bra and sheer pants.
She captioned the video: ''I'm bewitched. Are you?? @pairofthieves (sic)''
War is changing. The days of pilots getting involved in a conflict are gone, and...
Wil and Laura Gerard are a married couple who are still very much in love...
Matthew Vaughn kicks some life back into the X-men franchise with this superbly written, directed...
With a Hitchcockian mistaken-identity plot, this film can't help but draw us into its slickly...
Legal radio stations in 1960's Britain weren't exactly what you'd call interesting to listen to...
That wacky American Pie crew is back -- er, a handful of them, anyway --...
In the middle of the lousy Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, Patrick Swayze makes an appearance...
"Love Actually" is terminally precious. Chirpy "classic" pop songs populate every third scene. It has...
Writer David Dorfman, director Peter Segal and star Adam Sandler missed a golden opportunity in...
The people behind the "American Pie" franchise seem to be genuinely under the impression that...