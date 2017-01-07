January Jones thinks her son Xander - whose dad's identity she has never made public - will learn to ''respect'' women better because his father isn't in his life.
The 39-year-old actress has never named five-year-old Xander's dad and she occasionally wonders if she should employ a male assistant to help with the youngster, but thinks he has enough positive influences around him.
She said: ''Maybe I should get a many. But Xander has a lot of bro time with the neighbour dads and my dad, who is super young.
''It is good to have strong women around a man. To teach him to respect women. He doesn't have a male person saying, 'Don't cry' or 'You throw like a girl'. All those s***ty things that dads accidentally do.''
The former 'Mad Men' star hates having to get tough on her son, but knows she can't always be ''good cop''.
She said: ''I don't want to be bad cop. But to have his respect, I have to be both. I'm an emotionally immature person - I'm an actor for god's sake. I see myself behaving like a child all the time.''
And January admits most of her fears relate to ''failing'' as a parent.
Asked her biggest fears, she said: ''It's mostly about being a mum. Am I failing at life? Am I failing him? There are other ways to be brave.''
The blonde beauty always puts Xander first and they lead a quiet life together.
She told Red magazine: ''I love to cook a soup on Sundays for football. Have the neighbours over - the kids play.
''I go to work, always leave at 5pm, come home, let the nanny go and then I'm Mum.
''I put Xander to bed. Watch two hours of reality TV - it's escapism, 'The Bachelor', 'Bachelorette', 'Real Housewives of Whatever', all of them - then go to bed myself.''
