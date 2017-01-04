January Jones insists she doesn't regret becoming a single mother to her five-year-old son Xander but admits it can be difficult at times.
The 'Mad Men' star - who has five-year-old son Xander Dane Jones - wants to be the best parent she can for her child and knows she has to play good cop and bad cop some times.
She said: ''I don't believe in regret. I just try to be a better person. Try to be a better mom. But I think even missteps are done for a reason. I have déjà vu a lot and someone once told me that when you feel déjà vu a lot, it's because you are living your life the way it should be lived. And so I feel - even if it's been a mistake - it has led me to where I am now. So, no: I don't believe in regretting anything ...
''I don't want to be bad cop, but to have his respect, I have to be both. I'm an emotionally immature person - I'm an actor for God's sake. I see myself behaving like a child all the time. This morning, I made Xander eggs, toast, a smoothie. He spat out his blueberries, threw the eggs into the sink, was playing with his toast, and I just lost my s**t. And I took the plate and threw it in the garbage, in tears. Someone needs to be the mature one here, but I had a full tantrum.''
And when January gave birth in 2011, she felt blessed to have so much ''female energy'' around her including her mother and her younger sisters.
She added to the February issue of Red magazine: ''My younger sisters and my mom and my doula were in the room; my brother-in-law and my dad were next door.
''I only wanted women with me. Female energy. It was a 30-hour process but it was awesome. I'd love to do it again.''
