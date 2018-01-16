January Jones is reportedly dating 'The Bachelor' star Nick Viall.
January Jones is dating Nick Viall.
The 'Mad Men' actress is reportedly in a relationship with 'The Bachelor' star after the pair hit it off after meeting on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' last year.
A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''They've been dating for about two months. She went on 'The Late Show' in mid-November and said Nick had reached out to her and tried to get her to lip-sync battle with him. She declined, but then he asked her out to a drink and she accepted. They've been seeing each other since.''
Meanwhile, January previously confessed she is on the look out for ''dirty'' younger men.
She said: ''The moment I see someone I think is cute, I Google him and oh, he's 25, and I'm thinking, 'What's my problem?' My sister too. She lives in Los Angeles and we both like tattoos, guitar, kinda dirty ...
''Is the sex great though? Do they know what they are doing? I guess you can teach them. But I want a manly man in flannel with a beard and an axe. But there's always something wrong. Like, he's a Republican.''
January's friends have been keen to set her up on dates but she insists she isn't interested.
She added: ''People want to set me up all the time and I'm like, 'No way.' If I meet someone and we go out, fine, but I'm not going to look ... I'm willing to make that sacrifice for the right relationship - I just don't feel I need a partner. Do I want one? Maybe. But I don't feel unhappy or lonely.
''It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room. Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it. After I had Xander, I went on a couple of dates and I was like, 'I'd rather be at home sleeping, watching TV, or hanging out with my kid.''
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
War is changing. The days of pilots getting involved in a conflict are gone, and...
Wil and Laura Gerard are a married couple who are still very much in love...
Matthew Vaughn kicks some life back into the X-men franchise with this superbly written, directed...
With a Hitchcockian mistaken-identity plot, this film can't help but draw us into its slickly...
Legal radio stations in 1960's Britain weren't exactly what you'd call interesting to listen to...
That wacky American Pie crew is back -- er, a handful of them, anyway --...
In the middle of the lousy Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, Patrick Swayze makes an appearance...
"Love Actually" is terminally precious. Chirpy "classic" pop songs populate every third scene. It has...
Writer David Dorfman, director Peter Segal and star Adam Sandler missed a golden opportunity in...
The people behind the "American Pie" franchise seem to be genuinely under the impression that...