January Jones says being a single mother ''limits'' her sex life.

The 'Mad Men' star - who is reportedly dating 'Bachelor' star Nick Viall - admits it is tough bringing someone home because she doesn't want Xander, six, to meet him for the first time in her bedroom.

She said: ''It limits your sex life for sure. Because you can't bring someone home when your kid's coming into the room. Honestly, my son turns up in the middle of the night and asks for a massage, and then I fall asleep. I imagine that's what marriage is like.''

However, the 40-year-old actress feels sex is really important in a relationship.

She added: ''Sex, what's that? As my mom always said, sex is a gauge of your relationship, so if you have a good relationship you should be having sex regularly. Even if you're angry or you've been together for a million and five years. You have to force yourself to have that physical connection.''

January hasn't ruled out getting married in the future, but after a ''series of disappointments'', she doesn't think it'll happen in her future.

She told Violet Grey: ''I thought I would marry the boyfriend I was with in my early 20s and we would have loads of babies. But then he cheated on me, and I was like, 'Oh'. After a series of disappointments, I've just gotten more and more comfortable with myself, where I don't need a partner to be happy. I was thinking about this in the car the other day: I don't know that I'd want to get married unless I met the love of my life and it was important to him. Give me the ring but keep the paperwork.''