Janice Dickinson's lawsuit against Ryan Seacrest has been thrown out.

The 64-year-old model had taken legal action against the 'American Idol' host's production company after complaining the reality show 'Shahs of Sunset' had made her look arrogant and unprofessional.

However, on Tuesday (26.03.19), a judge in Los Angeles County Court dismissed the case, ruling there was nothing in the edit of the show that was misleading enough about Janice for her to be able to win the lawsuit, TMZ reports.

Janice filed her lawsuit against the company - which produces the show - and claimed the programme had been edited to make it look like she stole an outfit Golnesa ''GG'' Gharachedaghi was supposed to wear in a fashion show.

In her original suit, the former 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' contestant argued the defendants had conspired ''to script an episode of 'Shahs' to include a false controversy'' which ''would make it appear that Dickinson had intentionally 'stolen' or essentially bullied her way into wearing an outfit which had been purported previously selected for or by Golnesa Gharachedaghi,'' prompting her fellow model to ''intentionally, maliciously and falsely disparage Plaintiff on camera (but without Plaintiff's knowledge during photography).''

The model claimed she only learned of the situation after the show aired and when she confronted the production company about it, they sent her a release which they claimed she had signed, but she insisted the document was forged.

The case was originally dismissed in October, but was done so without prejudice, meaning Janice was permitted by the court to file an amended complaint.