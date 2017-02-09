The 50-year-old singer gave birth to her first child, little Eissa, with her billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana in early January (17), and proud grandmother Katherine Jackson was spotted at the Rhythm Nation hitmaker's London home on Monday (06Feb17).

Katherine, 86, was accompanied by her eldest daughter, Rebbie Jackson, during the four-hour visit.

"It seems like her family is staying close to help and support Janet," a source tells E! News.

Having her relatives nearby appears to have allowed Janet to enjoy a little down time - the new mum was seen making a trip to a flower shop on Tuesday (07Feb17).

"A store manager helped to carry Janet's purchase to the waiting chauffeured vehicle outside the store," explains an eyewitness, who reveals the star appeared "happy and healthy" as she stopped to smell the flowers.

Janet, who is famously-private, has largely laid low since becoming a mother on 3 January (17), when her representative confirmed the baby's birth in a statement issued to People.com.

It read: "Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."

The singer went public with her pregnancy news in October (16), when she posed for a pregnancy portrait for People magazine and told the publication, "We thank God for our blessing."

The news emerged seven months after Janet postponed the remaining dates on her Unbreakable World Tour last March (16) so she could focus on starting a family. She insisted she would "continue the tour as soon as I possibly can".

The couple wed in secret in 2012 after two years of dating.