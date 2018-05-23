Jenna Dewan has revealed she was once gifted a box of sex toys to Janet Jackson when she was 19-years-old.
The 'Step Up' star was given a ''pleasure chest'' by the 'Rhythm Nation' hitmaker when she used to do back up dancing for the singer on tour.
Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jenna said: ''She was a great boss, she was a very generous boss. She would give us, like, amazing gifts. I have a blinged-out diamond watch, which, by the way, should everything go away, I'm like, 'I could sell this watch!' On Valentine's Day - and mind you, I'm 19, on tour with Janet, so I'm like, baby, baby, baby naive - she gives you, like, a box of vibrators. Like, a pleasure chest. All the dancers [got a box]. But still, I was like, 'What is this?' I was, mind blown.''
Meanwhile, Jenna - who has since split from her husband Channing Tatum - previously insisted the pair have a ''very happy and healthy'' sex life.
Speaking about their sexual energy, she shared: ''I've always been a very sexual person. We definitely have a very happy and healthy [sex life].
''Something about being a dancer connects you to your physical body. It's primal, earthy, sexual energy by nature. You feel your body in a certain way. Channing is very much the same way. He's very in tune with that.''
