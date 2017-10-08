Janet Jackson's creative director wanted fans to celebrate her life with her world tour.

The 51-year-old singer kicked off her 'State of the World' shows last month, and Gil Duldulao was determined for the visuals and lighting not to overshadow the 'That's the Way Love Goes' hitmaker's presence and vocals when she took to the stage for the concerts.

Gil explained: ''I could have easily been like 'Hey, listen, I want to do this type of tour, which is let's go so creative or let's go so over the top,' which tours are doing or is a big thing, which is creating the visuals, LED screens, lighting. I was involved all of that content and visuals but I wanted the audience to remember who she is and to celebrate her. She's such a legend. And I think I did well.''

The name of the tour is a reference to Janet's 1989 hit single of the same name, and the pop star deliberately chose the title because of huge issues affecting the world today, in the hope she could bring them together in positivity.

Gil told E! News: ''I think that was the main point is for the group and mass of people to come together and try to be positive in such a world we live in now.''

The concerts are Janet's first since she and estranged husband Wissam al Mana welcomed son Eissa into the world nine months ago, and Gil thinks she's struck a good balance with her personal and professional commitments.

He said: ''I think what balances her out is the fact that she's happy and she's happy to be here...She loves being on stage. I think that's what balances her out. I think motherhood balances her out. I think a close support of friends.''