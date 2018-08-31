Janet Jackson was honoured with the BMI Icon Award at the 2018 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards.

The 52-year-old singer was given the prestigious prize at the ceremony on Thursday (30.08.18) at the Woodruff Arts Center's Symphony Hall in Atlanta, Georgia.

Missy Elliott made a surprise appearance at the event to pay tribute to Janet as she joined an elite group of performers who have received the award, which recognises ''unique and indelible influence on generations of music makers''.

Previous recipients of the prize include the likes of Nile Rodgers, James Brown and Snoop Dogg.

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Metro Boomin enjoyed a very successful evening as he was named Producer of the Year for the third time in a row, and also captured the Songwriter of the Year gong.

The Weeknd's hit 'I Feel It Coming' - which was penned by Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter and Guy Manuel de Homem-Christo - was given Song of the Year, while Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) one its fourth Pulbisher of the Year trophy in a row after having 15 of the most performed songs.

Meanwhile, the night also honoured the late Aretha Franklin, as the performance rights organisation noted she ''was part of the BMI family for 50 years''.

Tamela Mann paid tribute to the Queen of Soul - who sadly passed away earlier this month aged 76 - with renditions of 'Precious Lord, Take My Hand' and 'You've Got A Friend'.

There were also songs performed to honour Jackson, as Jussie Smollett ('That's the Way Love Goes'), ustin Skye ('Let's Wait Awhile'), Normani ('The Pleasure Principle') and Teyana Taylor ('I Get Lonely') all sang her songs.