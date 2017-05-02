Janet Jackson is reportedly planning on taking her son on tour with her.

The 50-year-old singer only gave birth to Eissa Al Mana - whom she has with her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana - in January, and is reportedly set on taking him with her on the road when she embarks on her 'State of the World' tour later this year.

A source said: ''She will be in court to flesh out the dissolution of her marriage. Touring with baby Eissa could be a possible problem but she's hoping it's not.''

The insider added that Janet's older brother Randy will also accompany the star on tour in order to look after the young tot whilst the 'Rhythm Nation' singer is on stage.

They added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''He's her primary source of emotional support and may be the perfect guardian for her son while she's on tour.''

The news comes after Janet posted a video in which she addressed her split from Wissam - whom she is believed to have separated from last month after almost five years of marriage - and poked fun at the fact she has put on weight since giving birth to her son.

She said: ''I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second. Yes, I separated from my husband, we are in court and the rest is in God's hands.''

The clip opened with the 'Together Again' singer poking fun at the fact she has gained weight since her son Eissa was born in January.

She said: ''Hey you guys. It's me, Jan, just in case you don't recognise me since I have put on a few since I had the baby.''

Her brother Randy then interjected from the background to say: ''More than a few.''

Janet replied: ''Can you please be quiet, Randy? Nobody's talking to you. Thank you.''

Janet also spoke of her love for her new baby son and expressed her gratitude that he is happy and healthy.

She said: ''I thank God for him. He is so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving. Such a healthy baby.''

Janet's tour kicks off in Lafayette, Louisiana on 7 September and end in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 17.