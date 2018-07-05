Janet Jackson has thanked fans for their ''love and support'' following the passing of her father Joe Jackson.

The 52-year-old singer was struck by tragedy last week when her father passed away at the age of 89 after a battle with cancer, and in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday (04.07.18), Janet reached out to fans who have been supporting her through her ''rough week''.

Speaking as she prepared to head back out on her 'State of the World Tour', Janet said in the video: ''Hey you guys, it's been a pretty rough week. But we're excited. I'm excited. We cannot wait to see you. It's been way too long. I miss you guys way too much. I'm about to jump on this plane and start this tour. Like I said, I can't wait to see you. I love you, I'll see you soon.''

And the 'Rhythm Nation' hitmaker then wrote in the caption: ''Thank u for all your love and support. Means so much to me during this time. Can't wait to see you all on #SOTWtour. First stop: @essencefest #essencefest (sic)''

Her comments come after Joe - who managed the careers of many of his famous children, including late music icon Michael Jackson - passed away on June 27, and was laid to rest earlier this week.

Joe was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, the same cemetery as his late son Michael, in California on Monday (07.02.18) afternoon.

He had been in hospital for some time leading up to his death and, although doctors were hoping to send him home to live out his final days in familiar surroundings, he became too ''weak'' to leave the care of doctors and he passed just hours later.

A source said at the time: ''He had planned to go to his home in Vegas to live out his final days, but that has not happened. Joe is very weak and getting significantly weaker. It's now a waiting game, and the end could come at any time.''