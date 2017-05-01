Janet Jackson has posted a countdown timer on her website which ends tonight (01.05.17).

The 50-year-old singer has teased her fans that she is about to either announce her new album or reschedule her 'Unbreakable World Tour' dates, which she axed to become a mother, with the mystery clock which will finish counting down at midnight.

It comes after an insider said Janet is set to reschedule her 75 axed shows and drop an album about ''motherhood''.

The 'Nasty' hitmaker reportedly split from her husband Wissam Al Mana last month, and is now said to be focusing all of her energy on writing new ''positive'' uplifting music about becoming a mother to the estranged couple's four-month-old son, Eissa Al Mana.

The 'Scream' singer is reportedly set to play the shows she postponed last year under a new run of dates named the 'State Of The World Tour', which will hit North America later this year.

A source previously said: ''Having a baby has upped her desire to release positive music and she wants her new songs to be a celebration of life, love and motherhood.

''She plans to get back on tour in North America in October, followed by a brand new album.

''Last year's incomplete 'Unbreakable World Tour' is being revamped to become the 'State Of The World Tour' and she is already scheduling summer rehearsals.''

It comes after Janet took to her website on April 15, to share the first picture of her newborn son.

She captioned it: ''My baby and me after nap time.''

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Janet is focusing all her attention on Eissa following the split.

A source said: ''Janet is ecstatic. She's so happy with her baby and that's all she is focused on.''

The pair are said to be committed to co-parenting their son despite going their separate ways.

An insider shared at the time: ''Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn't working and to go their separate ways.

''They're both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they're apart. It's amicable and Eissa will stay with his mother, who is basing herself in London.''