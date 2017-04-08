Janet Jackson has reportedly split from her husband Wissam Al Mana.

The 50-year-old singer wed the 42-year-old Qatari businessman in 2012 and they welcomed their son Eissa, together on January 3, 2017, but it has been claimed that their marriage is now over.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: ''Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn't working and to go their separate ways.

'They're both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they're apart. It's amicable and Eissa will stay with his mother, who is basing herself in London.''

Janet has been married twice before; she split from James DeBarge in 1984 after a year of marriage and her relationship with second husband, Rene Elizondo, ended in 2000, nine years after they tied the knot.

Following Eissa's birth, it was reported that Janet and Wissam were spending as much time as possible at home with their son and hadn't been having many visitors.

An insider said at the time: ''Janet and her baby are doing well. She has hired help at home and her husband been with her through it all. It was a difficult pregnancy but she is very blessed and has a healthy baby. She has great doctors.

''A select few have seen her baby. She is so excited to be a mom.

''She is totally in love. She is taking time to just be with her baby at this time and that's all she really wants.

''Working out will come, but she is taking it easy at this time.''