Janet Jackson's divorce is ''in God's hands''.

The 'Together Again' singer confirmed her split from Wissam Al Mana - who she reportedly separated from last month after almost five years of marriage - in a new video to fans announcing her return to performing live.

She said: ''I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second. Yes, I separated from my husband, we are in court and the rest is in God's hands.''

The clip opened with the 50-year-old singer poking fun at the fact she has gained weight since her son Eissa was born in January.

She said: ''Hey you guys. It's me, Jan, just in case you don't recognise me since I have put on a few since I had the baby.''

Her brother Randy then interjected from the background to say: ''More than a few.''

Janet replied: ''Can you please be quiet, Randy? Nobody's talking to you. Thank you.''

Janet also spoke of her love for her new baby son and expressed her gratitude that he is happy and healthy.

She said: ''I thank God for him. He is so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving. Such a healthy baby.''

After addressing her personal matters, the 'Nasty' singer then revealed plans to get back on the road in September for her 'State of the World' tour - which will begin in Lafayette, Louisiana on 7 September and end in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 17.

Janet - who previously postponed her 'Unbreakable' tour last year to focus on getting pregnant - explained she wants to celebrate ''love'' in the new shows.

She said of the title: ''It's not about politics, it's about people, the world, relationships and just... love.

''I want to thank you guys, for your patience, for all of your support throughout the years. I cannot wait to see you on stage September 7.''

When the singer cancelled her shows in April 2016, she broke the news through another video message.

She said at the time: ''Hey you guys, on August 31 I launched the 'Unbreakable world tour.

''First I want to thank all the fans for coming out and seeing the show, you guys made it so enjoyable each and every night.

''We are in the second leg of the tour and there's been a sudden change and I thought it was important you be the first to know.

''My husband and I are planning a family so I'm going to have to delay the tour.

''Please, if you can, try and understand it's important that I do this now, I have to rest up, doctors orders, but i have not forgotten about you, I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can.''