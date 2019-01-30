Janet Jackson has signed up for Glastonbury Festival.

The 'Rhythm Nation' hitmaker - who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year - is reportedly set to perform her first show on UK soil in eight years at the world renowned music extravaganza, which takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, between June 26 and June 30.

It would be the 53-year-old superstar's first time playing the festival and it's looking likely she will perform on the Sunday on the Pyramid Stage.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Janet is relaunching her career in a major way this year and thought this would be the perfect opportunity.

''She has never performed at Glastonbury but she knows what a massive deal it is.

''It is looking like she will perform on the Sunday but her exact slot is to be confirmed.

''Organisers are still booking acts and arranging the schedule but she is really excited to be back.''

Glastonbury takes place the same week as the 10th anniversary of Janet's late brother Michael Jackson's death on June 25, which could mean Janet may perform a tribute to her late sibling - who died in 2009 from a cardiac arrest at the age of 50.

It's also expected that the music legend will announce a series of UK shows around the festival appearance.

Janet made a comeback with the single 'Made for Now' with Daddy Yankee in 2018, her first new music since her 2015 LP 'Unbreakable'.

The 'Escapade' singer last performed in the UK at London's Royal Albert Hall for three nights in 2011.

Janet was set to perform shows in London at The O2, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester in March and April 2016, as part of her 'Unbreakable World Tour', but was forced to pull out following the news that she was trying for a child with her ex-husband Wissam Al Mana.

The couple welcomed their son Eissa Al Mana, now two, into the world in January, 2017.

Janet would be joining Sunday afternoon Legend's slot performer Kylie Minogue and grime superstar Stormzy in playing Glastonbury this summer.

Janelle Monae is also set to perform on the West Holts stage.