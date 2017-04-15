Janet Jackson has shared the first photo of her son.

The 50-year-old singer welcomed her son Eissa Al Mana - whom she has with her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana - into the world three months ago, and she has now shared a photo of the tot with those who check out her personal website.

The sweet snap, posted on JanetJackson.com, features Eissa yawning while he cuddles up to his mother.

Janet wrote alongside the picture: ''My baby and me after nap time.''

The news comes after it was recently reported the 'That's The Way Love Goes' hitmaker is focusing all her attention on Eissa after she reportedly split from Wissam earlier this month.

A source said: ''Janet is ecstatic. She's so happy with her baby and that's all she is focused on.''

It was previously revealed that the pair decided to go their separate ways and want to focus on the co-parenting of their son.

An insider said: ''Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn't working and to go their separate ways.

''They're both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they're apart. It's amicable and Eissa will stay with his mother, who is basing herself in London.''

And the sweet snap of Eissa comes after it was previously claimed Janet was only allowing ''a select few'' people to see her baby so soon after the birth.

A source said: ''Janet and her baby are doing well. She has hired help at home and her husband been with her through it all. It was a difficult pregnancy but she is very blessed and has a healthy baby. She has great doctors. A select few have seen her baby. She is so excited to be a mom ...

''She is totally in love. She is taking time to just be with her baby at this time and that's all she really wants. Working out will come, but she is taking it easy at this time.''