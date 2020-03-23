Janet Jackson has sent a message of thanks to key workers who are unable to self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 53-year-old singer has spoken out in solidarity for people working as nurses, doctors, scientists, grocery store clerks, cleaners, and other key professionals who are keeping countries in operation whilst the majority of the population has been instructed to stay in their homes to limit the spread of the virus.

In a message posted to Instagram, Janet wrote: ''Hey u guys! While most of us are inside there are many brave people around the world that aren't able to be isolated because we need them. ''I want to take a moment to recognize and say thank you to the nurses, doctors, hospitals, healthcare providers, scientists, drivers, pilots, flight attendants, delivery teams, cleaners, grocery stores, clerks, teachers, managers, men and women in uniform, sanitation facilities, janitorial teams, reporters, journalists, security professionals and everyone around the world who are working nonstop to end the spread of the virus. Putting themselves at risk to protect, serve and provide for us. ''YOU are seen and forever appreciated. ''Thank U and please stay safe. (sic)''

The 'Rhythm Nation' singer closed her message by asking people to ''keep the positivity up'' and post a heart in the comments to show support for key workers. She added: ''Let's all keep the positivity up by remembering to keep smiling, laughing, singing, dancing and spreading LOVE.

''Put a heart below to show your love & support. (sic)''

Janet's post comes as over 370,000 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus, with over 16,000 deaths as a result.

A number of celebrities, including Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, have also been tested positive for the virus, which is also known as COVID-19.