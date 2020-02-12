Janet Jackson has revealed she used to own a giraffe when she was younger as well as sheeps, peacocks and fawn.
The 'That's the Way Love Goes' hitmaker has revealed she had a menagerie of animals when she was growing up and it was her job to feed them.
Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she said: ''We had so many animals growing up. We had fawn, Mouflon sheep, peacocks, a giraffe ... just all kinds of animals. It was my job to feed them, to clean them.''
Janet is now a mother herself, to her three-year-old son Eissa, and she previously admitted she finds raising her son ''very tiring''.
She said: ''It's very tiring. You never get enough sleep ... My mother did it [without a nanny], her mother did it, why not? Why can't I?
''I'm sure I will need someone in the future for some help here and there, but I don't have anyone, and I love it.''
Although her son is only young, Eissa is already showing signs in following in the footsteps of his musical family and refuses to be parted from his beloved violin, an instrument he chose to learn for himself.
The 53-year-old singer had said: ''He kept taking his drum stick and running it across his guitar. I thought, 'Why is he playing it like a cello?' He went into his room and got a figurine of a violin and brought it to me. Then he grabbed his drumstick and guitar and kept going. So I came home with a toy violin, showed him one time how to hold it and that was it. Then I bought him a real violin and he got so excited. He sleeps with it. He eats breakfast, lunch and dinner with it. I show him little kids playing violin on the iPad, then he was finding them himself, all these child prodigies. He creates melodies.''
