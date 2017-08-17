Janet Jackson's tour will show how she has ''matured as a woman''.

The 51-year-old singer - who has seven-month-old son Eissa with estranged husband Wissam Al Mana - has been working hard to return to the stage with her 'State of the World' concerts and creative director Gil Duldulao says the changes in her personal life will be reflected in the shows.

He said: ''I think when it comes to motherhood, you'll see how [Janet] has matured as a woman onstage.

''You'll see a lot of her journey through concept and creative direction on how and what takes place in certain times of her life to get to this place [she's at] now, and I think that's beautiful.''

Gil has worked with Janet for more than 10 years and not only does he think he work ethic hasn't changed ''at all'' since she became a mother earlier this year, he thinks parenthood has made her even more ''dedicated and focused'' in rehearsals.

He said: ''Despite how life has changed for her... if anything, she is even more dedicated and more focused for some reason.

''That's just the professional she is. If she loves what she does - and she loves being onstage - the work ethic doesn't change. I think just timing of the day is different, but other than that, she's still going strong.''

It was previously reported that Janet has shed 65lbs in gruelling rehearsals for the tour, and Gil admitted he thinks her stage costumes will end up getting taken in even further because the 'That's The Way Love Goes' singer is so ''skinny''.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': She is dedicated. I mean, she is really strict with her diet.

''Honestly, I told her -- I was like, 'You're skinny. You're really thin.;

''So, if anything, I think we're going to have to have some seamstresses on hand to bring [the costumes] in more. Because she's losing weight every day. I'm telling her, 'Girl, you're skinny. Are you sure [you don't want to wear this]?' ''