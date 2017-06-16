Janet Jackson showed off a ''noticeable weight loss'' as she arrived at court on Friday (16.06.17).

The 'That's the Way Love Goes' hitmaker looked like she was ''in a great mood'' as she walked outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''Janet was in a great mood. She was happy and hugging and kissing her legal team as she left the court house ... Janet had about seven people in her entourage including her brother Randi, her assistant and her legal team.

''She looks great! There is definitely a noticeable weight loss. It looks like she is getting back in fighting form to start her tour.''

Janet is currently in the midst of a divorce from her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana - with whom she has five-month-old son Eissa - and previously said the divorce was ''in God's hands''.

She said: ''I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second. Yes, I separated from my husband, we are in court and the rest is in God's hands.''

And it was previously claimed Janet is leaning on her family following her split from Wissam.

An insider said: ''As the babies of the family, they have an unbreakable bond. She trusts him more than anyone.

''They are amicable. Janet hates mess just like Michael [Jackson] did and would have preferred to keep the split as quiet as possible ... She couldn't stay in the marriage.''

However, it is thought Janet still has a ''strong friendship'' with Wissam despite their split.

The source added: ''Janet really trusts Wissam and he trusts her. She and Wissam are working together to co-parent. They have a strong friendship. There is no fighting between them. They are very disciplined and the baby is already on a strict schedule.

''It seems like she will stay in London for now while the baby is so young, but I can see her eventually moving back to the States. Janet is doing really well. She is just so happy to have her baby.''