Janet Jackson's family have not forgiven Justin Timberlake for the 2004 Super Bowl.

The 'Sexy Back' singer accidentally exposed Janet's breast to the world when he ripped off a portion of her clothing while they were performing on stage together during the halftime show at the sporting extravaganza and now that Justin is back for Super Bowl LII, her father Joe Jackson thinks Janet, 51, should also be invited.

He told the New York Post: ''If he's such a gentleman, he'd make sure Janet [Jackson] is there.''

Although Janet has never been invited back to the Super Bowl, Justin previously insisted that they had discussed the unfortunate incident afterwards and ''made peace''.

Asked if they had taken time to ''resolve the situation'' and ''make peace of the whole thing'', Justin said: ''Absolutely. I don't know that a lot of people know that. I don't think it's my job to do that because you value the relationships that you do have with people.''

Justin claimed the incident occurred because he had his ''wires crossed'' but he's learned from the mistake.

He said: ''I stumbled through it ... to be quite honest, I had my wires crossed.

''It's just something that you have to look back on and go, 'OK, you can't change what's happened, but you can move forward and learn from it.''

The 36-year-old singer - who has son Silas, two, with wife Jessica Biel - will headline the Halftime show at the NFL showpiece game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota this weekend, and revealed he's given reassurances that such an incident won't happen again.

He said: ''Naturally, that's something we talked about.

''To be honest, it wasn't too much of a conversation. It's just one of those things where you go like, yeah what do you want me to say, we're not going to do that again.''