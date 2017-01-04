The 50-year-old hitmaker and husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed son Eissa on Tuesday (03Jan17), with a statement issued by Janet's representative to People.com adding: "Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."

Following the happy news, Janet's relatives were quick to take to social media to congratulate the duo on their new arrival.

Sharing a snap of an "It's a Boy" balloon, Janet's older sister La Toya tweeted: "How exciting! @JanetJackson, Jan and Wissam just gave birth to a beautiful baby boy!!! Congratulations!!!"

The Rhythm Nation singer's nephew T.J. also tweeted her following the news, but managed to get the tot's name wrong in his message.

"Congrats Auntie @JanetJackson!!! So so happy for you & Wissan. Enjoy every minute with your greatest hit, Elissa (sic) #parenthoodisthebest," he wrote.

Other stars to congratulate the new mother included singer Gloria Gaynor, who wrote: "Congratulations to @JanetJackson & Wissam Al Mana on the birth of their son, Eissa ...wishing you much happiness and joy!!!#janetjackson."

Broadway star Audra MCDonald added: "Well that is just amazing news! Congrats to you @JanetJackson . Welcome to the club!!"

But American author Terry MCMillan commented on Janet's advancing age in her post, writing: "God bless her, but I would not want to give birth at fifty. #JanetJackson."

Janet first hinted at her pregnancy in March (16), when she cancelled the rest of her Unbreakable World Tour until 2017 to focus on starting a family with her husband of four years.

"We're in the second leg of the tour and there actually has been a sudden change," she explained in a video posted on Twitter. "I thought it was important that you be the first to know. My husband and I are planning our family, so I'm going to have to delay the tour."

She did not actually reveal if she was pregnant at the time, but insisted she would "continue the tour as soon as I possibly can".

She finally confirmed she was expecting in October (16), when she posed for a pregnancy portrait for People magazine.