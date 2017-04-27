Janet Jackson has retained a ''strong friendship'' with her ex Wissam Al Mana.

The 50-year-old star and her estranged husband are the parents of three-month-old baby boy Eissa and despite their high-profile separation earlier this month, the duo are still on good terms with each other.

A source said: ''Janet really trusts Wissam and he trusts her. She and Wissam are working together to co-parent. They have a strong friendship. There is no fighting between them.''

Janet and Wissam, 42, are working to provide the most stable home life possible for their baby son.

The insider told People: ''They are very disciplined and the baby is already on a strict schedule.''

And despite the collapse of their relationship, Janet intends to remain in London - where the couple had settled down over the last couple of years - for the time being.

The source explained: ''It seems like she will stay in London for now while the baby is so young, but I can see her eventually moving back to the States. Janet is doing really well. She is just so happy to have her baby.''

Meanwhile, Janet's creative director Gil Duldulao recently slammed rumours the singer was asking for a $500 million payout from the Qatari businessman following their split.

He wrote: ''I want to state what I have to say as a friend. Even if there was a possibility that my friend could make $500 mil off of having a child. It's not in her character to want and or accept 500 mil. It's character people and she is not the one. She would never accept a payout or want a payout.

''That's the human being I know. So you f***ers that state that - f**k you. That's not my friend and will never be. Point blank period. AND if you checked your facts. She has been married for four years not 5 and something months to claim she will get 500mil. So keep trying you a**holes. Goodbye. (sic)''