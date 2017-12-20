Janet Jackson is not ''romantically involved'' with her ex-boyfriend Jermaine Dupri, according to a source, despite claims the pair have rekindled their romance.
The 51-year-old singer sparked rumours of a reconciliation with her former partner - whom she previously dated for seven years before their 2009 split - earlier this week when she was spotted ''cuddling and holding hands'' at the after-party for her show in Atlanta, where she wrapped up the US leg of her 'State of the World' tour on December 17.
However, sources say the pair are not dating again, and Janet - who has 11-month-old son Eissa with her former husband Wissam Al Mana - is simply ''the best of friends'' with the 45-year-old hip-hop star.
An insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''They are close and she'll always have a warm place for him in her heart. Both Janet and Jermaine are warm people, so it's not unusual that there would be hugging or hand holding, even in public.''
The 'Together Again' singer is still in the middle of divorce proceedings to finalise the end of her marriage to Wissam, and sources believe she won't pursue a romance with Jermaine until the court case has closed.
They added: ''Janet and Wissam Al Mana's divorce is not finalised and she would never jeopardise or add fire to what could be a very contentious custody battle.''
It comes after it was previously claimed that Janet and Jermaine were ''consistently in contact'' with one another, but insiders stated she had too much on her plate to start a new relationship.
A source said: ''Janet is single. She is good friends with Jermaine. They share a very close and beautiful bond. He's been there for her and she loves that about him. Anything can happen in the future but right now she has a lot on her plate.''
Janet and Jermaine have remained close in the eight years since their split, which occurred he same year Janet tragically lost her brother Michael Jackson after he suffered acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication.
