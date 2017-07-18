Janet Jackson is moving back to Los Angeles.

The 'That's the Way Love Goes' star has reportedly moved back to the Californian city with her six-month-old son Eissa, following her split from her husband Wissam Al Mana, so she can be closer to her family.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''Los Angeles has always been home for Janet and she is enjoying having her family so close. It's especially important to her because she wants her son to have a close relationship with her mother and family. Everyone is so happy to have her back home [in Los Angeles].''

It comes after it was claimed Janet is planning on taking her son with her when she embarks on her 'State of the World' tour in the autumn.

A source said: ''She will be in court to flesh out the dissolution of her marriage. Touring with baby Eissa could be a possible problem but she's hoping it's not.

''[Her brother Randy's] her primary source of emotional support and may be the perfect guardian for her son while she's on tour.''

And a source previously revealed Janet is leaning on her family following her split from Wissam.

An insider said: ''As the babies of the family, they have an unbreakable bond. She trusts him more than anyone.

''They are amicable. Janet hates mess just like Michael [Jackson] did and would have preferred to keep the split as quiet as possible ... She couldn't stay in the marriage.''