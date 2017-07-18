Janet Jackson has moved back to Los Angeles with her son, following her split from her husband Wissam Al Mana.
Janet Jackson is moving back to Los Angeles.
The 'That's the Way Love Goes' star has reportedly moved back to the Californian city with her six-month-old son Eissa, following her split from her husband Wissam Al Mana, so she can be closer to her family.
A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''Los Angeles has always been home for Janet and she is enjoying having her family so close. It's especially important to her because she wants her son to have a close relationship with her mother and family. Everyone is so happy to have her back home [in Los Angeles].''
It comes after it was claimed Janet is planning on taking her son with her when she embarks on her 'State of the World' tour in the autumn.
A source said: ''She will be in court to flesh out the dissolution of her marriage. Touring with baby Eissa could be a possible problem but she's hoping it's not.
''[Her brother Randy's] her primary source of emotional support and may be the perfect guardian for her son while she's on tour.''
And a source previously revealed Janet is leaning on her family following her split from Wissam.
An insider said: ''As the babies of the family, they have an unbreakable bond. She trusts him more than anyone.
''They are amicable. Janet hates mess just like Michael [Jackson] did and would have preferred to keep the split as quiet as possible ... She couldn't stay in the marriage.''
