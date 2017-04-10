Janet Jackson reportedly moved out of her marital home a month ago.

The 50-year-old singer and her 42-year-old husband Wissam Al Mana had been living together in London with their three-month-old son Eissa, until the recent breakdown of their marriage, and insiders claim Janet started househunting in February.

Entertainment Tonight reports that ''Jackson apparently began house hunting in February, shortly after her 86-year-old mother, Katherine, arrived in London''.

She is believed to have viewed properties in upscale areas of the city, including Mayfair, before settling in Chelsea, close to the home she lived in with Qatari businessman Wissam.

Last week Wissam was spotted bringing ''balloons, children's toys and furniture'' into his own Chelsea property, before Eissa arrived, accompanied by a member of staff, some time later.

Meanwhile, sources close to Janet and Wissam - who married in 2012 - have told ABC News that the pair are ''separating but not divorcing''.

Their split was first reported by the Mail on Sunday, with sources telling the publication that they had simply grown apart.

An insider said: ''Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn't working and to go their separate ways.

'They're both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they're apart. It's amicable and Eissa will stay with his mother, who is basing herself in London.''

Janet has been married twice before; she split from James DeBarge in 1984 after a year of marriage and her relationship with second husband, Rene Elizondo, ended in 2000, nine years after they tied the knot.