Janet Jackson has ''lost more than 65 pounds'' during tour rehearsals.

The 'That's the Way Love Goes' hitmaker has already ditched an impressive amount of weight following the birth of her son Eissa, now seven months, as she prepares to tour the world.

A source said: ''[She's been rehearsing] 15, 16 hours a day ... It's a grueling schedule but she is up to the task. She wants to blow the crowd away. She will be perfection like her brother, Michael. She's all about the showmanship.

''She has lost more than 65 pounds and has her pre-baby body back and then some. It's possible that she could lose another 10 pounds before the start of the tour.''

And the 51-year-old singer has now moved back to Los Angeles following her split from business magnate Wissam Al Mana.

The insider added to Entertainment Tonight: ''She's happy to be back in the states in L.A. where she learned about music and performing with her brothers, and it was important for her to give this experience to her son. She wants baby Eissa to know her family.''

It comes after it was revealed that Janet is planning on taking her son with her when she embarks on her 'State of the World' tour in the autumn.

A source said: ''She will be in court to flesh out the dissolution of her marriage. Touring with baby Eissa could be a possible problem but she's hoping it's not. [Her brother Randy's] her primary source of emotional support and may be the perfect guardian for her son while she's on tour.''