Janet Jackson is leaning on her family following her split from Wissam Al Mana.

The 'That's the Way Love Goes' hitmaker is seeking support from her brother Randy Jackson as they have ''an unbreakable bond''.

An insider said: ''As the babies of the family, they have an unbreakable bond. She trusts him more than anyone.''

However, things are very ''amicable'' between Janet and her ex, who share three-month-old son Eissa together.

The source added to Entertainment Tonight: ''They are amicable. Janet hates mess just like Michael [Jackson] did and would have preferred to keep the split as quiet as possible ... She couldn't stay in the marriage.''

It comes after another source claimed Janet has a ''strong friendship'' with Wissam despite their split.

They said: ''Janet really trusts Wissam and he trusts her. She and Wissam are working together to co-parent. They have a strong friendship. There is no fighting between them. They are very disciplined and the baby is already on a strict schedule.

''It seems like she will stay in London for now while the baby is so young, but I can see her eventually moving back to the States. Janet is doing really well. She is just so happy to have her baby.''

And Janet's creative director Gil Duldulao recently took to social media to slam rumours the singer was asking for a $500 million payout from the Qatari businessman following their split.

He wrote: ''I want to state what I have to say as a friend. Even if there was a possibility that my friend could make $500 mil off of having a child. It's not in her character to want and or accept 500 mil. It's character people and she is not the one. She would never accept a payout or want a payout.

''That's the human being I know. So you f***ers that state that - f**k you. That's not my friend and will never be. Point blank period. AND if you checked your facts. She has been married for four years not 5 and something months to claim she will get 500mil. So keep trying you a**holes. Goodbye. (sic)''