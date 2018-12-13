Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks and Radiohead are being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The class of 2019 has been revealed, with the three iconic acts being honoured alongside The Cure, Def Leppard, Roxy Music and The Zombies at the ceremony in Brooklyn, New York on March 29.

Pop superstar Janet said in a statement: ''Thank you Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I am truly honored and I am happy to be in there with my brothers.''

In 1997 Janet's siblings - Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, Michael and Tito - were inducted as the Jackson 5, while 'Thriller' hitmaker Michael was part of the class of 2001.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Mac star Stevie - who was inducted with her band in 1998 - will make history as the first woman to enter the Hall of Fame on two occasions.

She said: ''I have a lot to say about this but I will save those words for later. For now I will just say, I have been in a band since 1968. To be recognized for my solo work makes me take a deep breath and smile. It's a glorious feeling.''

While Zombies frontman Colin Blunstone admitted there band often wondered if they'd ever get inducted, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott paid tribute to his idols as he gushed over the honour.

He told Rolling Stone: ''Now we can stop holding our breath. How wonderful to be in the same club as the Rolling Stones and the Beatles and the Who and Queen ... It's a nice badge of honor.''

To be eligible for this year's ballot each nominee must have released their first single or album in or before 1993.

The likes of LL Cool J, Kraftwerk, MC5 and Rage Against The Machine were on the initial shortlist, but didn't get named in the final class.