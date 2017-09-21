Janet Jackson isn't in a ''position to date'' again following her split from Wissam Al Mana.

The 51-year-old singer and the businessman, with whom she has eight-month-old son Eissa Al Mana, went their separate ways earlier this year following five years of marriage and, although speculation about her love life has been rife ever since, she doesn't feel ready to meet anyone new at the moment and just wants to focus on motherhood and her career.

A source told E! News: ''Janet is really not in a position to get involved with someone at this time. She is open for something more down the line. They are in the talks of new projects.''

The brunette beauty is currently on her 'State of the World' tour across the US and has reportedly been back in touch with her former flame Jermaine Dupri, whom she began dating in 2002 for seven years, but friends are adamant their relationship is purely platonic right now.

An insider explained: ''Jermaine and Janet have remained friends through all these years and never lost touch. They had a period when they broke up and didn't talk for a bit but overcame that and found friendship again.

''Jermaine has a crazy love for Janet and they have been speaking more since the breakup. Janet and Jermaine trust each other and they have history.''

Meanwhile, since heading out on the road, those closest to Janet have noticed a change in her and believe her concerts, which will run until the end of the year, a really ''special.''

Janet's make-up artist Preston Meneses said recently: ''I think Janet is ready! She is happy and is in good spirits. I think the world is going to get something really special from her.

''She's really excited. We all are -- a lot of us have been working together for years so when we come together, it's just like being with your family and when you work with your family, things just come easy and it's a wonderful experience. Right now, I just feel like the universe put us all together for another moment. I think it's going to be a very successful tour.''